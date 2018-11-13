State drops appeal agst Davide Cervia damages

Martedì 13 Novembre 2018 | 20:57

Rome, November 13 - The Italian State on Tuesday dropped an appeal against a symbolic one-euro damages payment to the family of Davide Cervia, a cyberwars expert and navy sergeant who disappeared 28 years ago. The damages were ordered by a court which said the family's rights to the truth had been breached. Defence Minister Elisabetta Trenta said Tuesday the appeal was being pulled and she "recognised the errors of the State, towards a family that deserves respect and truth". Cervia disappeared mysteriously in Velletri in 1990. It was later shown that he was kidnapped. The family received various reports over the years saying Cervia had been killed in a bombing in Baghdad or other places in the Middle East. But it is still fighting for the truth. photo: Cervia's wife Marisa Gentile Cervia

