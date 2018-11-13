Martedì 13 Novembre 2018 | 19:13

Rome
Pensions move to hike spending, youth burden - IMF

Rome
State drops appeal agst Davide Cervia damages

Treviso
Baby dies after dad slips on house steps

Naples
Naples prosecutors probe waste trafficking

Naples
Naples prosecutors probe waste trafficking

Stockholm
Transmit solid EU to future generations - Mattarella

Rome
Will clear another 27 Rome sites after Baobab -Salvini

Palermo
Laid important premises on Libya says Conte after conference

Rome
State drops appeal agst Davide Cervia damages +RPT+ (3)

Rome
GDP 1.1% in 2018-2020, then will fall - IMF

Catania
7 doctors indicted for miscarriage woman's death

Bari, neonato di 48 giorni abbandonato in ospedale perché malato: gara di solidarietà

Taranto, due operai cadono da impalcatura in quartiere Tamburi

Morbillo a Bari, vaccinazioni a tappeto: «salta» il direttore dell'Ospedaletto. Si temono altri contagi

ospedale pediatrico bari

«Zero al Sud», l'incredibile risultato del federalismo

Taranto, due operai cadono da impalcatura in quartiere Tamburi

Nebbia a Bari: dal mare ai grattacieli il paesaggio è mozzafiato

Bari, aeroporto chiuso per nebbia: 5 voli cancellati, 4 dirottati

Nichel e cromo 100 volte più alti del limite: GdF Bari sequestra 1 milione di ombretti e fard

Negli USA il cibo pugliese diventa cult: al via la settimana della cucina italiana

Naples

Involving municipal bodies

Naples, November 13 - Naples prosecutors said Tuesday they were probing suspected waste trafficking involving municipal bodies. Prosecutor Giovanni Melillo said they were probing "organised trafficking in waste, realised within the framework of a vast and ramified activity of illicit conditioning of the public functions deputized to the management of the waste cycles in Campania." He said the probe would focus "in particular on the management of contracts for the services of (waste) collection, transport and disposal entrusted to the municipal administrations".

