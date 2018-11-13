Naples prosecutors probe waste trafficking

Naples, November 13 - Naples prosecutors said Tuesday they were probing suspected waste trafficking involving municipal bodies. Prosecutor Giovanni Melillo said they were probing "organised trafficking in waste, realised within the framework of a vast and ramified activity of illicit conditioning of the public functions deputized to the management of the waste cycles in Campania." He said the probe would focus "in particular on the management of contracts for the services of (waste) collection, transport and disposal entrusted to the municipal administrations".