Transmit solid EU to future generations - Mattarella

Stockholm
13 Novembre 2018
Stockholm, November 13 - President Sergio Mattarella on Tuesday said on a State visit to Stockholm that it was important to transmit a solid EU to future generations, keeping alive "the vision of the founding fathers". Mattarella also stressed the importance of EU leaders showing "courage" on the migrant issue. People today are "invoking security, growth and cohesion", he said. Mattarella earlier nmet with King Carl Gustav at the royal palace.
