Martedì 13 Novembre 2018 | 19:15

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Pensions move to hike spending, youth burden - IMF

Pensions move to hike spending, youth burden - IMF

 
Rome
State drops appeal agst Davide Cervia damages

State drops appeal agst Davide Cervia damages

 
Treviso
Baby dies after dad slips on house steps

Baby dies after dad slips on house steps

 
Naples
Naples prosecutors probe waste trafficking

Naples prosecutors probe waste trafficking

 
Naples
Naples prosecutors probe waste trafficking

Naples prosecutors probe waste trafficking

 
Stockholm
Transmit solid EU to future generations - Mattarella

Transmit solid EU to future generations - Mattarella

 
Rome
Will clear another 27 Rome sites after Baobab -Salvini

Will clear another 27 Rome sites after Baobab -Salvini

 
Palermo
Laid important premises on Libya says Conte after conference

Laid important premises on Libya says Conte after conference

 
Rome
State drops appeal agst Davide Cervia damages +RPT+ (3)

State drops appeal agst Davide Cervia damages +RPT+ (3)

 
Rome
GDP 1.1% in 2018-2020, then will fall - IMF

GDP 1.1% in 2018-2020, then will fall - IMF

 
Catania
7 doctors indicted for miscarriage woman's death

7 doctors indicted for miscarriage woman's death

 
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Bari, neonato di 48 giorni abbandonato in ospedale perché malato: gara di solidarietà

Bari, neonato di 48 giorni malato e abbandonato in ospedale: gara di solidarietà

Taranto, due operai cadono da impalcatura in quartiere Tamburi

Taranto: il cestello della gru si ribalta, precipitano e muoiono due operai

Morbillo a Bari, vaccinazioni a tappeto: «salta» il direttore dell'Ospedaletto. Si temono altri contagi

Morbillo a Bari, vaccinazioni a tappeto. 7 casi collegati: 4 cugini «non vaccinati»

ospedale pediatrico bari

Bari, 8 casi di morbillo in ospedale: infezioni a catena da figlio di «no vax». Regione: indagine sulle procedure

«Zero al Sud», l'incredibile risultato del federalismo

«Zero al Sud», l'incredibile risultato del federalismo

Taranto, due operai cadono da impalcatura in quartiere Tamburi

Taranto: il cestello della gru si ribalta, precipitano e muoiono due operai

Nebbia a Bari: dal mare ai grattacieli il paesaggio è mozzafiato

Nebbia a Bari: dal mare ai grattacieli il paesaggio è mozzafiato

Bari, aeroporto chiuso per nebbia: 5 voli cancellati, 4 dirottati

Bari, aeroporto chiuso per nebbia: 5 voli cancellati, 4 dirottati a Napoli e Pescara

Nichel e cromo 100 volte più alti del limite: GdF Bari sequestra 1 milione di ombretti e fard

Nichel e cromo 100 volte più alti del limite: GdF sequestra 1 milione di cosmetici cinesi

Negli USA il cibo pugliese diventa cult: al via la settimana della cucina italiana

Negli USA il cibo pugliese diventa cult: al via la settimana della cucina italiana

Stockholm

Transmit solid EU to future generations - Mattarella

EU leaders shd show more courage on migrants

Transmit solid EU to future generations - Mattarella

Stockholm, November 13 - President Sergio Mattarella on Tuesday said on a State visit to Stockholm that it was important to transmit a solid EU to future generations, keeping alive "the vision of the founding fathers". Mattarella also stressed the importance of EU leaders showing "courage" on the migrant issue. People today are "invoking security, growth and cohesion", he said. Mattarella earlier nmet with King Carl Gustav at the royal palace.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati