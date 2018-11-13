Will clear another 27 Rome sites after Baobab -Salvini

Rome, November 13 - The government will clear another 27 Roman sites after Tuesday's clearance of the Baobab migrants camp, Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Tuesday. "Order and security. We want to bring legality back to Rome, quarter by quarter," he said. "We'll make other clearances, using objective criteria: four for dangerous buildings and 23 because they have judicial initiatives in course. "We won't stop: we mean to move from words to deeds", he said, vowing to be obdurate on illegal squats.