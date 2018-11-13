GDP 1.1% in 2018-2020, then will fall - IMF

Rome, November 13 - Italian GDP will be 1.1% in 2018-2020 and then will fall, the International Monetary Fund said Tuesday. It also said the effects of Italian budget measures would be "uncertain" if the bond spread remained high. The IMF also said Italy must cut its debt or face risks of a recession. It added that a planned pension reform for people totalling 100 of years of age and years of contributions would mean greater pesnion spending and would weigh on young people.