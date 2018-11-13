Boy, 12, calls cops on rowing parents

State drops appeal agst Davide Cervia damages +RPT+ (3)
13 Novembre 2018
Bologna, November 13 - A 12-year-old boy called the police to stop his parents quarrelling for the umpteenth time at Minerbio near Bologna on Monday night, sources said Tuesday. Police answered the call and found the couple, both Moroccan, arguing heatedly. No blows had been exchanged and the police left without charging anyone. Their intervention calmed the parents down.
