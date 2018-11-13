Homeless man killed with bicycle blows

Milan, November 13 - A 41-year-old Tunisian homeless man was killed by being hit in the face with a bicycle by a 22-year-old Salvadorean homeless man on Monday night, police said Tuesday. "I'd been drinking tequila all day and I lost it," Hernandez Aguilar reportedly told police, weeping as he described his fit of rage against Tarek El Hosni at a makeshift sleeping berth in Milan.