State drops appeal agst Davide Cervia damages

Rome, November 13 - The Italian State on Tuesday dropped an appeal against a symbolic one-euro damages payment to the family of Davide Cervia, a cyberwars expert and army sergeant who was kidnapped 28 years ago. The damages were ordered by a court which said the family's rights to the truth had been breached. Defence Minister Elisabetta Trenta said Tuesday she "recognised the errors of the State, towards a family that deserves respect and truth". Cervia disappeared mysteriously in Velletri in 1990. It was later shown that he was kidnapped. photo: Cervia's wife Maria Grazia