Can't criticise Rome over basic income - Scholz

Berlin, November 13 - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said Tuesday that he understood why the Italian government wants to bring in a 'citizenship wage' basic income for job seekers. "You can't achieve everything. But perhaps we can reason in a more European way," Scholz said in Berlin. "Who knew until recently that an EU founder country, a successful industrial economy, does not have insurance for the long-term unemployed? The government is trying to do something of the kind. "Perhaps what it wants to do all at the same time is enormous. "But faced with the fact that, as a society, it wants to resolve an issue like this, you cannot reply - 'what are you thinking?'".