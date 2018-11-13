Coats are making a comeback this winter

Martedì 13 Novembre 2018 | 17:31

Rome
Rome
Catania
Milan
Bologna
Rome
Berlin
Rome
Pisa
Pescara
Caserta
Bari, neonato di 48 giorni abbandonato in ospedale perché malato: gara di solidarietà

Taranto, due operai cadono da impalcatura in quartiere Tamburi

Morbillo a Bari, vaccinazioni a tappeto: «salta» il direttore dell'Ospedaletto. Si temono altri contagi

ospedale pediatrico bari

«Zero al Sud», l'incredibile risultato del federalismo

Taranto, due operai cadono da impalcatura in quartiere Tamburi

Nebbia a Bari: dal mare ai grattacieli il paesaggio è mozzafiato

Bari, aeroporto chiuso per nebbia: 5 voli cancellati, 4 dirottati

Nichel e cromo 100 volte più alti del limite: GdF Bari sequestra 1 milione di ombretti e fard

Negli USA il cibo pugliese diventa cult: al via la settimana della cucina italiana

Rome

From Max Mara to Gucci, shapes and fabrics make the difference

Rome, November 12 - A winter staple is back on trend this winter after years of oblivion dominated by puffer jackets - the coat. Coats are making a comeback in women's wear via attention-grabbing shapes and fabrics. Designer Vittorio Camaiani has opted for a classic grey cashmere overcoat enriched with green silk appliques and a voluminous black-and-white coat styled over a slim jacket made from deluxe Bottoli wool. Fashion house Luisa Spagnoli is offering a wide range of styles - from a double-breasted, military coat, to a black number with velvet details. Indeed velvet is a staple of the fall-winter collection of the Perugia-based label. Other designs at Luisa Spagnoli include a classic double-breasted camel coat with 1970s-style lapels, a short leopard-print coat and an A-line model in bright red. Coats come with extra personality at Michael Kors, with red-and-black checks, styled over a long dress with a red flower pattern over black and animal-print boots in a bold pattern mix that is very on trend this season. Max Mara, which has made coats one of the trademarks of the fashion house, has redesigned its iconic teddy coats in deluxe wools, which are as warm as furs, including a version in an irresistible bright pink. Cashmere in a peach hue reigns at Falconeri, where coats have fur wrists. At Emporio Armani, coats make a feminine statement with models including a silk satin coat with a bow at the waist and a turquoise number. Pink checks, lace collars, suede and a cloak silhouette are the ingredients used by Alessandro Michele at Gucci to give this winter classic a romantic, quirky and rebellious streak.

