Coats are making a comeback this winter

Rome, November 12 - A winter staple is back on trend this winter after years of oblivion dominated by puffer jackets - the coat. Coats are making a comeback in women's wear via attention-grabbing shapes and fabrics. Designer Vittorio Camaiani has opted for a classic grey cashmere overcoat enriched with green silk appliques and a voluminous black-and-white coat styled over a slim jacket made from deluxe Bottoli wool. Fashion house Luisa Spagnoli is offering a wide range of styles - from a double-breasted, military coat, to a black number with velvet details. Indeed velvet is a staple of the fall-winter collection of the Perugia-based label. Other designs at Luisa Spagnoli include a classic double-breasted camel coat with 1970s-style lapels, a short leopard-print coat and an A-line model in bright red. Coats come with extra personality at Michael Kors, with red-and-black checks, styled over a long dress with a red flower pattern over black and animal-print boots in a bold pattern mix that is very on trend this season. Max Mara, which has made coats one of the trademarks of the fashion house, has redesigned its iconic teddy coats in deluxe wools, which are as warm as furs, including a version in an irresistible bright pink. Cashmere in a peach hue reigns at Falconeri, where coats have fur wrists. At Emporio Armani, coats make a feminine statement with models including a silk satin coat with a bow at the waist and a turquoise number. Pink checks, lace collars, suede and a cloak silhouette are the ingredients used by Alessandro Michele at Gucci to give this winter classic a romantic, quirky and rebellious streak.