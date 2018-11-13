Martedì 13 Novembre 2018 | 17:34

Stockholm
Transmit solid EU to future generations - Mattarella

Rome
Will clear another 27 Rome sites after Baobab -Salvini

Palermo
Laid important premises on Libya says Conte after conference

Rome
State drops appeal agst Davide Cervia damages +RPT+ (3)

Rome
GDP 1.1% in 2018-2020, then will fall - IMF

Catania
7 doctors indicted for miscarriage woman's death

Milan
Homeless man killed with bicycle blows

Bologna
Boy, 12, calls cops on rowing parents

Rome
Coats are making a comeback this winter

Berlin
Can't criticise Rome over basic income - Scholz

Rome
State drops appeal agst Davide Cervia damages

Bari, neonato di 48 giorni abbandonato in ospedale perché malato: gara di solidarietà

Taranto, due operai cadono da impalcatura in quartiere Tamburi

Morbillo a Bari, vaccinazioni a tappeto: «salta» il direttore dell'Ospedaletto. Si temono altri contagi

ospedale pediatrico bari

«Zero al Sud», l'incredibile risultato del federalismo

Taranto, due operai cadono da impalcatura in quartiere Tamburi

Nebbia a Bari: dal mare ai grattacieli il paesaggio è mozzafiato

Bari, aeroporto chiuso per nebbia: 5 voli cancellati, 4 dirottati

Nichel e cromo 100 volte più alti del limite: GdF Bari sequestra 1 milione di ombretti e fard

Negli USA il cibo pugliese diventa cult: al via la settimana della cucina italiana

Rome

Free press is sacred for us - Di Maio

But press freedom is not freedom to lie says deputy premier

(see related story) Rome, November 13 - Deputy Premier and Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio said Tuesday that his 5-Star Movement (M5S) respected freedom of the press. Di Maio has come under fire after describing reporters who worked on a trial that culminated with Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi being acquitted in a case about an appointment as "jackals". Another M5S bigwig, Alessandro Di Battista, called journalists "prostitutes and hacks". "Freedom of information is sacred for us, but press freedom cannot be freedom to tell lies, freedom to offend," Di Maio said in a live broadcast on Facebook. "If there's freedom to tell lies, I have the right to defend myself. "You guarantee a free press primarily by improving the working conditions of journalists, above all, those that are so badly paid there are on the verge of exploitation. "We want to guarantee the free press with fair pay". Di Maio also said it was a bit rich for the opposition to attack the M5S over this issue, saying several highly respected journalists were sidelined at State broadcaster RAI under former centre-left premier Matteo Renzi and three-time centre-right premier Silvio Berlusconi.

