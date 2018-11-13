Italy life expectancy up 10 years in 4 decades

Man abducts, rapes woman in Pisa
Rome
13 Novembre 2018
Rome, November 13 - Italian life expectancy has risen almost 10 years in the last four decades, the 13th Meridiano salute report said Tuesday. Since the establishment of the national health service in 1978, it said, better lifestyles, medical progress and greater awareness of the importance of prevention have boosted average life expectancy from 73.3 years to 83.3.
