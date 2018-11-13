Rapallo sea wall collapse probe opened

Genoa, November 13 - A probe has been opened into the recent collapse of a storm-battered sea wall at the chic Ligurian port of Rapallo, judicial sources aid Tuesday. The wall gave way under the assault of rain and wind swollen waves on October 29. On the following day, October 30, the wave of extreme weather pounding Italy caused violent waves and winds to break many large luxury yachts away from their berths and slammed them into the coastline at the private Carlo Riva Marina at Rapallo. Of the 390 yachts in the marina, half were destroyed, marina director Marina Scarpino said. "Ten-metre-high waves struck the rocks for hours and their force broke the storm barrier for 300 metres. "After the collapse in 2000, because of another freak wave, we had rebuilt the dam higher by 1.30 metres taking it up to 6.5 metres. "But it was not enough with this exceptional event".