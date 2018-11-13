Conflict-of-interest law in govt contract - Bonafede

Rome, November 13 - Justice Minister Alfonso Bonafede stressed Tuesday that the approval a new law against conflicts of interest was part of the contract of government between the 5-Star Movement and the League. "It is a priority regardless of one's opinion, the contract is government is very clear," Bonafede told reporters when asked about Deputy Premier, Interior Minister and League leader Matteo Salvini saying this issue was not a priority. "I have nothing to ask of Salvini. We are bound by the contract of government and the government is absolutely united".