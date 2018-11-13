Soccer: Higuain gets 2-match ban

Rome, November 13 - Gonzalo Higuain got a two-match ban on Tuesday for threatening the ref in AC Milan's 2-0 loss to Juventus on Sunday. The Milan striker, who joined the Rossoneri after being dislodged by Cristiano Ronaldo at Juve, "approached the ref in an agitated and threatening way", the Serie A sporting judge said. The Argentina forward saw a penalty saved during the match.