Back creation of Libya army - Conte

Palermo, November 13 - Italy and the international community are to back the creation of a regular army in Libya as part of stabilisation efforts, Premier Giuseppe Conte told a conference on the north African country on Tuesday. Stressing the need to overcome the current situation of warring armed groups, he said "the international community will be able to express concrete support for the creation and deployment of regular security forces". Conte added that Italy will do its part, also as regards "technical assistance, also on the level of training". He said "we will have to make sure that...the spirit of Palermo, as I like to call it, will not be exhausted here and now, but turn into a concrete commitment to bring forward the agenda with constancy and determination".