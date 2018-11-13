No haggling over growth rate says Tria

(see related story on budget). Rome, November 13 - Economy Minister Giovanni Tria on Tuesday dismissed reports that he might scale back the government's growth forecast for next year from 1.5% to 1.2% as part of negotiations with the European Commission about Italy's budget plan. "You don't negotiate the growth rate," Tria said in an economy ministry statement. "I deny rumours and leaks in the newspapers, according to which, Italy's growth rate was, or is, the subject of political debate. "The growth forecasts are the result of an exclusively technical evaluation".