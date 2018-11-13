Soccer: Di Carlo set for Chievo

Verona, November 13 - Domenico Di Carlo has freed himself from his Novara contract and is set to be Chievo Verona's new coach replacing former Italy manager Gian Piero Ventura, club sources said Tuesday. Di Carlo, former manager of Cesena, Parma, Sampdoria and, in 2008-2010, Chievo, is set to be offered a six-month contract, they said. He will also get a substantial bonus if they stay up, the sources said. Ventura quit as boss of Chievo Sunday despite the basement side earning their first point since he took over a month ago with a 2-2 draw with Bologna.