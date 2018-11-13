'Good chance' of Libya National Conference in January

Martedì 13 Novembre 2018 | 15:52

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Pisa
Man abducts, rapes woman in Pisa

Man abducts, rapes woman in Pisa

 
Pescara
7 clock-in cheats nabbed

7 clock-in cheats nabbed

 
Caserta
Man gets 6 yrs for raping wife

Man gets 6 yrs for raping wife

 
Rome
Free press is sacred for us - Di Maio

Free press is sacred for us - Di Maio

 
Rome
Italy life expectancy up 10 years in 4 decades

Italy life expectancy up 10 years in 4 decades

 
Florence
Soccer: Injured Bernardeschi leaves Italy camp

Soccer: Injured Bernardeschi leaves Italy camp

 
Genoa
Rapallo sea wall collapse probe opened

Rapallo sea wall collapse probe opened

 
Rome
13 mn save on medical treatment and drugs, half mn give up

13 mn save on medical treatment and drugs, half mn give up

 
Palermo
Back creation of Libya army - Conte

Back creation of Libya army - Conte

 
Palermo
Back creation of Libya army - Conte

Back creation of Libya army - Conte

 
Rome
Soccer: Higuain gets 2-match ban

Soccer: Higuain gets 2-match ban

 
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Bari, neonato di 48 giorni abbandonato in ospedale perché malato: gara di solidarietà

Bari, neonato di 48 giorni malato e abbandonato in ospedale: gara di solidarietà

Taranto, due operai cadono da impalcatura in quartiere Tamburi

Taranto: il cestello della gru si ribalta, precipitano e muoiono due operai

Morbillo a Bari, vaccinazioni a tappeto: «salta» il direttore dell'Ospedaletto. Si temono altri contagi

Morbillo a Bari, vaccinazioni a tappeto. 7 casi collegati: 4 cugini «non vaccinati»

ospedale pediatrico bari

Bari, 8 casi di morbillo in ospedale: infezioni a catena da figlio di «no vax». Regione: indagine sulle procedure

«Zero al Sud», l'incredibile risultato del federalismo

«Zero al Sud», l'incredibile risultato del federalismo

Taranto, due operai cadono da impalcatura in quartiere Tamburi

Taranto: il cestello della gru si ribalta, precipitano e muoiono due operai

Nebbia a Bari: dal mare ai grattacieli il paesaggio è mozzafiato

Nebbia a Bari: dal mare ai grattacieli il paesaggio è mozzafiato

Bari, aeroporto chiuso per nebbia: 5 voli cancellati, 4 dirottati

Bari, aeroporto chiuso per nebbia: 5 voli cancellati, 4 dirottati a Napoli e Pescara

Libertà d'informazione, domani i giornalisti scendono in piazza a Bari

Libertà d'informazione, giornalisti in piazza a Bari

Nichel e cromo 100 volte più alti del limite: GdF Bari sequestra 1 milione di ombretti e fard

Nichel e cromo 100 volte più alti del limite: GdF sequestra 1 milione di cosmetici cinesi

Palermo

'Good chance' of Libya National Conference in January

Haftar leaves Palermo after meeting with Sarraj, Conte

'Good chance' of Libya National Conference in January

Palermo, November 13 - There is a "good possibility" that a National Conference on Libya, the first step of a UN-backed roadmap for a renewed international effort to break a political stalemate in the country, will be held in January, diplomatic sources said Tuesday after a meeting in Palermo between Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte, Libyan Premier Fayez al Sarraj and Marshal Khalifa Haftar, whose Libyan National Army controls much of the east of the country. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the conference for Libya in Sicily, which was also attended by Russian Premier Dmitri Medvedev, Egyptian President Abdel Fatah el-Sisi, Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi, EU Council President Donald Tusk, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, Algerian Premier Ahmed Ouyahia and UN envoy for Libya Ghassan Salamè. A photo taken after the meeting showed Conte, Sarraj and Haftar shaking hands at Palermo's Villa Igiea. Security and human rights were at the center of the meeting Tuesday morning, diplomatic sources explained. Libya's stability, the same sources stressed, is key for Libya as well as for Italy, due to the risk of terrorists infiltrating the country through migrant routes. Speaking to a Libyan network in Palermo, Haftar said that "we are still at war and the country needs to control its borders". "We have borders with Tunisia, Algeria, Niger, Chad, Sudan and Egypt and illegal migration comes from all sides", Haftar added in the interview to 'Libya Hadath', stressing that the phenomenon makes it easier for militants and Islamic terrorists to cross into the country. Meanwhile, according to diplomatic sources who attended the meeting between Haftar and the head of the internationally recognized Libyan government Sarraj, the strongman of Cyrenaica reportedly said that "you don't change a horse while crossing a river". He was reportedly referring to the fact that Sarraj can lead the government until elections are held in the country, the same sources said. Libyan television Al Hadath later tweeted that Haftar left Palermo at the end of the meeting of leaders in Palermo, which took place on the sidelines of the conference on Libya, and "lasted over two hours", Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov was quoted as saying by Tass news agency.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati