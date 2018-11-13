'Good chance' of Libya National Conference in January

Palermo, November 13 - There is a "good possibility" that a National Conference on Libya, the first step of a UN-backed roadmap for a renewed international effort to break a political stalemate in the country, will be held in January, diplomatic sources said Tuesday after a meeting in Palermo between Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte, Libyan Premier Fayez al Sarraj and Marshal Khalifa Haftar, whose Libyan National Army controls much of the east of the country. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the conference for Libya in Sicily, which was also attended by Russian Premier Dmitri Medvedev, Egyptian President Abdel Fatah el-Sisi, Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi, EU Council President Donald Tusk, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, Algerian Premier Ahmed Ouyahia and UN envoy for Libya Ghassan Salamè. A photo taken after the meeting showed Conte, Sarraj and Haftar shaking hands at Palermo's Villa Igiea. Security and human rights were at the center of the meeting Tuesday morning, diplomatic sources explained. Libya's stability, the same sources stressed, is key for Libya as well as for Italy, due to the risk of terrorists infiltrating the country through migrant routes. Speaking to a Libyan network in Palermo, Haftar said that "we are still at war and the country needs to control its borders". "We have borders with Tunisia, Algeria, Niger, Chad, Sudan and Egypt and illegal migration comes from all sides", Haftar added in the interview to 'Libya Hadath', stressing that the phenomenon makes it easier for militants and Islamic terrorists to cross into the country. Meanwhile, according to diplomatic sources who attended the meeting between Haftar and the head of the internationally recognized Libyan government Sarraj, the strongman of Cyrenaica reportedly said that "you don't change a horse while crossing a river". He was reportedly referring to the fact that Sarraj can lead the government until elections are held in the country, the same sources said. Libyan television Al Hadath later tweeted that Haftar left Palermo at the end of the meeting of leaders in Palermo, which took place on the sidelines of the conference on Libya, and "lasted over two hours", Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov was quoted as saying by Tass news agency.