Italy set to reply to EU on budget

Rome, November 13 - Italy is set to reply Tuesday to the European Commission's unprecedented demand for a revised budget package. The government has signalled it will not comply with that demand and will instead send an unamended budget to the EC. There have been reports, however, that Economy Minister Giovanni Tria may scale back next year's growth forecast from 1.5% to 1.2%. The EC's main bugbear is the 2.4% deficit-to-GDP ratio contained in the package. But it also says growth forecasts are optimistic. European Parliament President Antonio Tajani said Tuesday that the budget "must be changed, let good sense prevail". The EC is widely expected to open infringement proceedings which may lead to heavy fines. photo: Tria with Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici