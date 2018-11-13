Martedì 13 Novembre 2018 | 14:04

Palermo
'Good chance' of Libya National Conference in January

Verona
Soccer: Di Carlo set for Chievo

Turin
Don't oppose demos, dialogue needed on TAV - Appendino

Milan
20 free museum days in 2019 - Bonisoli

Rome
Attacks on press harm freedom - authority

Rome
Italy set to reply to EU on budget

Vatican City
Pope to go to Morocco in March 2019

Rome
Libya conference in Palermo a success - govt sources

Rome
Baobab migrant camp in Rome cleared

Genoa
Genoa courts recognises child as having 2 mums

Taranto
Two workers dead after falling from basket lift

Bari, neonato di 48 giorni abbandonato in ospedale perché malato: gara di solidarietà

Morbillo a Bari, vaccinazioni a tappeto: «salta» il direttore dell'Ospedaletto. Si temono altri contagi

Taranto, due operai cadono da impalcatura in quartiere Tamburi

ospedale pediatrico bari

«Zero al Sud», l'incredibile risultato del federalismo

Taranto, due operai cadono da impalcatura in quartiere Tamburi

Bari, aeroporto chiuso per nebbia: 5 voli cancellati, 4 dirottati

Nebbia a Bari: dal mare ai grattacieli il paesaggio è mozzafiato

Libertà d'informazione, domani i giornalisti scendono in piazza a Bari

Negli USA il cibo pugliese diventa cult: al via la settimana della cucina italiana

Rome

Italy set to reply to EU on budget

'Change package, let good sense prevail' says Tajani

Rome, November 13 - Italy is set to reply Tuesday to the European Commission's unprecedented demand for a revised budget package. The government has signalled it will not comply with that demand and will instead send an unamended budget to the EC. There have been reports, however, that Economy Minister Giovanni Tria may scale back next year's growth forecast from 1.5% to 1.2%. The EC's main bugbear is the 2.4% deficit-to-GDP ratio contained in the package. But it also says growth forecasts are optimistic. European Parliament President Antonio Tajani said Tuesday that the budget "must be changed, let good sense prevail". The EC is widely expected to open infringement proceedings which may lead to heavy fines. photo: Tria with Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici

