20 free museum days in 2019 - Bonisoli

Milan, November 13 - Culture Minister Alberto Bonisoli said Tuesday there would be 20 free museum days next year. "They will rise to 20 free days and they will be distributed differently from the past," he said. "That is because I want to introduce criteria of (good) management in the museums and not of political propaganda. "Criteria of management means that some days will be decided at a national level, for example the week that ends on March 10 in all state museums will be free, from Tuesday to Sunday".