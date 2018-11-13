Pope to go to Morocco in March 2019

'Good chance' of Libya National Conference in January
Vatican City
13 Novembre 2018
Vatican City, November 13 - Pope Francis will go to Morocco in March 2019, the Vatican said Tuesday. "Accepting the invitation of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, and the bishops," it said, Francis will make an apostolic journey to Morocco from March 30 to 31, visiting the cities of Rabat and Casablanca. The long-awaited visit was announced by the director of the Vatican Press Office, Greg Burke.
