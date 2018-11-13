Don't oppose demos, dialogue needed on TAV - Appendino

Turin, November 13 - Turin Mayor Chiara Appendino said Tuesday that demos against and in favour of the high-speed rail (TAV) line between Turin and Lyon should not be "placed in opposition to each other". Speaking after thousands turned out at a pro-TAV rally at the weekend in the first big show of force in favour of a project which Appendino's 5-Star Movement (M5S) has halted pending a cost/benefit analysis, she said "dialogue is needed". Meanwhile Piedmont's Democratic Party (PD) Governor Sergio Chiamparino said Interior Minister Matteo Salvini had been "ambiguous" on the project and "wants to waste time". Salvini's anti-migrant Euroskeptic League demonstrated along with the pro-Tavs but he is also trying to wrestle with the position of the M5S leader and his fellow deputy premier, Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio. France's transport minister, Elisabeth Borne, said after talks with Italian counterpart Danilo Toninelli of the M5S Monday that a cost/benefit analysis was all well and good but there was a risk of losing EU funding for the project.