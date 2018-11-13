Libya conference in Palermo a success - govt sources

'Good chance' of Libya National Conference in January
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
Bari, 8 casi di morbillo in ospedale: infezioni a catena da figlio di «no vax». Regione: indagine sulle procedure
Rome
13 Novembre 2018
Rome, November 13 - Government sources on Tuesday hailed the conference on Libya that Italy is hosting in Palermo as a big success. "The importance of a meeting like this should be highlighted because it was complicated to organize it. Having organized it is a big success for Italy," the sources said. "We have to cheer for Italy. I understand some hate this government, we get lots of mud thrown at us every day. "It was written that the conference would be a failure, that the lead players were not coming - senseless things. "The lead players were all present. It is an offence to the extraordinary diplomatic work that has been done to say they were not present".
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su