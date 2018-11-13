Libya conference in Palermo a success - govt sources

Rome, November 13 - Government sources on Tuesday hailed the conference on Libya that Italy is hosting in Palermo as a big success. "The importance of a meeting like this should be highlighted because it was complicated to organize it. Having organized it is a big success for Italy," the sources said. "We have to cheer for Italy. I understand some hate this government, we get lots of mud thrown at us every day. "It was written that the conference would be a failure, that the lead players were not coming - senseless things. "The lead players were all present. It is an offence to the extraordinary diplomatic work that has been done to say they were not present".