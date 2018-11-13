Baobab migrant camp in Rome cleared

Rome, November 13 - A camp run by volunteers providing food and shelter to migrants near to Rome's Tiburtina railway station was cleared by police on Tuesday. Around 200 migrants were in the Baobab Experience camp before the eviction, sources said. "Now hundreds of people will end up on the street," said Baobab Experience Coordinator Andrea Costa. "We hope that the city council takes action". Costa said it was the 22nd such eviction over the last three years. "We have received almost 80,000 migrants in transit over the last few years," he said. Interior Minister and Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini welcomed Tuesday's operation. "No-fly zones without law and order where the State is absent are no longer tolerated," said the League party leader. "We promised this and we are doing what we promised. "And it doesn't finish here. We're going from words to deeds".