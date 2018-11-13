Martedì 13 Novembre 2018 | 12:25

Genoa

Genoa courts recognises child as having 2 mums

Local council told to register both women as parents

Genoa courts recognises child as having 2 mums

Genoa, November 13 - A Genoa court has ordered the city council to register a young child as having two mothers - the woman who gave birth to the child and her partner, a lawyer representing the family said on Tuesday. The court recognised that it was "in the interest of the minor to have two parents, as happens in the rest of Europe, giving parental responsibility to both mothers," lawyer Elena Fiorini said of the case of a girl who will soon turn one. "In this way, the girl will have the right to affection and maintenance from the family she was born into. "This is the third case (of this kind) in Italy".

