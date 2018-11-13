Two workers dead after falling from basket lift

Genoa courts recognises child as having 2 mums
Taranto
13 Novembre 2018
Taranto, November 13 - Two workers are dead after falling from a basket lift in the southern city of Taranto on Tuesday, sources said. The pair were working on the renovation of a building in Taranto's Tamburi district, the sources said. The basket holding the workers seems to have turned over.
