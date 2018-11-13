Genish ousted as TIM CEO

Martedì 13 Novembre 2018 | 12:23

Milan, November 13 - Amos Genish has been ousted as CEO of TIM, the Italian telecommunications company said Tuesday. A majority on the board voted to remove Genish of his powers and give them to Chairman Fulvio Conti on an interim basis, TIM said in a statement. A board meeting has been called for November 18 to appoint a new CEO. Genish was ousted after losing the backing of U.S. activist investor Elliott Management Corp, the second-biggest stakeholder in the company, sources said. Last week TIM announced two-billion-euro asset writedown.

