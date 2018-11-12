Patient's bed found crawling with ants

Naples, November 12 - NAS Carabinieri health police on Monday inspected for the third consecutive day Naples' San Giovanni Bosco Hospital after an intubated patient's bed was found crawling with ants. Carabinieri coordinated by Major Gennaro Tiano and prosecutor Giuseppe Lucantonio are investigating the role of health officials and cleaning personnel at the hospital. A similar incident last year was reported at another hospital in Naples, the San Paolo, where a patient was also found lying in an ant-infested bed.