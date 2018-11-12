300 refs attacked this year, madness - Salvini

Rome, November 12 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Monday some 300 minor-league soccer referees had been attacked this year alone. "Just this year 300 referees in the minor leagues have been beaten up. Do you realise this is madness'" he said at the presentation of the Italian police calendar. "There are 35,000 referees who officiate, free of charge, in 11,000 little fields on the outskirts of cities. What kind of country is it that sends 300 boys to the hospital because they allegedly refereed badly?" Salvini was speaking after an attack in Rome on Sunday.