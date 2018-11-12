Proud of being journalist says Tajani

Strasbourg, November 12 - European Parliament President Antonio Tajani said Monday he was "proud" to be a journalist after leaders of the ruling anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) called Italian journalists "prostitutes, hacks" and "low-down dirty jackals" because of allegedly biased coverage of the trial of Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi who was cleared of lying over an appointment on Saturday. "I'm proud of being a journalist. Without a free press, democracy does not exist," said Tajani. "There are worrying signs in Europe against the freedom of information. "The European Parliament rejects all threats to journalists and recalls the sacrifice of #DaphneCaruanaGalizia and #JßnKuciak.". Italian House Speaker Roberto Fico, an M5S bigwig, meanwhile said that the freedom of information would "always" be protected. The M5S also said it would introduce legislation to crack down on so-called 'impure media owners', that is publishing groups who have alleged conflicts of interest and allegedly pursue their own agendas to the detriment of accuracy.