Berlusconi Publitalia probe shelved

Milan, November 12 - A Milan preliminary investigations judge on Monday shelved a case of alleged tax fraud and misappropriation against three-time ex-premier and media mogul Silvio Berlusconi involving his media group Mediaset's advertising arm Publitalia. The case against Berlusconi stemmed from a trial against Fulvio Pravadelli, former Publitalia CEO and ex-vice president. Pravadelli already plea-bargained a suspended prison term of a year in the case. The case against former Publitalia president Giuliano Adreani was also shelved.