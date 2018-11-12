Growth forecasts too optimistic - Boccia

'Level 100' pensions won't spur youth hirings-Boccia
Rome
12 Novembre 2018
Rome, November 12 - Government forecasts showing growth at 1.5% next year are too optimistic, the head of industrial employers group Confindustria, Vincenzo Boccia, said on Monday. He said if the target was not reached Italy's credibility would be at risk. He said the Confindustria study group's forecasts in October said 2019 growth would be only 0.9%, lower than this year's 1.1%. The government's budget would provide only an "insufficient stimulus", he said.
