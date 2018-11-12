Academic qualifications not under review - minister

Rome, November 12 - Education Minister Marco Bussetti said Monday that a review of the "legal value" of qualifications like school-leaving certificates and university degrees was not on the agenda. Bussetti spoke after Deputy Premier and righwing populist League leader Matteo Salvini on Sunday called for their value to be abolished, saying "in recent years schools and universities have been electoral and trade union catchment areas". Salvini, who is also interior minister, said "the abolition of the legal value of academic qualifications is a question to be faced".