'No vax' kid spreads measles in hospital

Bari, November 12 - The 10-year-old daughter of a couple of 'No Vax' vaccine skeptics who did not have her vaccinated against measles has spread the disease to another eight or nine people in a Bari children's hospital, sources said Monday. "#MEASLES Eight children affected in Bari, one in serious condition: these are the effects of the deplorable no vax doctrine spread by the Five Stars", said Forza Italia House Whip Mariastella Gelmini. Some members of the ruling anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) have in the past voiced sympathy for the No Vax movement.