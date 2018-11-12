Baudo, Rovazzi team up to present Young Sanremo

Rome, November 12 - Veteran TV presenter Pippo Baudo is teaming up with Fabio Rovazzi, an Italian pop star who is particularly popular with children, to present Sanremo Giovani (Young Sanremo) on State broadcaster RAI next month. Sanremo Giovani is the system that makes it possible for young talents to qualify for Italy's much-loved Sanremo Song Festival, a contest that kicked off the careers of many Italian music greats. The pairing was chosen by singer-songwriter Claudio Baglioni, who is the artistic director for the festival for the second year running. Baudo, 82, is one of Italy's best loved TV personalities and he has presented the main Sanremo festival many times himself.