Valpolicella DOC wines in China popular with women under 29

Rome, November 12 - Over half of Chinese consumers of Valpolicella wines are women - 54% - aged 25 to 29 who mostly live in the eastern part of the country, are open to experiment new tastes and spend more than average on wine, according to a new report drafted by Wine Intelligence, Vinitrac. The new research on Chinese consumers was carried out on behalf of the Consortium representing wine producers in the Valpolicella region - 19 municipalities in Veneto's Verona province. Chinese buyers, according to the report, associate Valpolicella products to American wines, in terms of style and price range, and are able to appreciate the high quality, great diversity and high acidity of Italian wines. The label with the highest potential on the Chinese market is the Valpolicella Ripasso DOC, the study found. More structured than the Valpolicella DOC, this label competes successfully with wines from Chile, Australia and New Zealand, with the advantage of being cheaper than the Amarone della Valpolicella, which is made from the same grapes as Valpolicella, and with an easier taste. Amarone is also highly appreciated for its exclusive method of production and for its soft and excellent taste that few other Italian wines achieve, the report said. Chinese consumers are overall attracted by Italy's unique wine-making style and fascinated by the area of production - its history, tradition and peculiarity that make such products unique also on the other side of the world. photo: Valpolicella safeguard consortium