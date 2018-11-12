Lunedì 12 Novembre 2018 | 17:24

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
'Level 100' pensions won't spur youth hirings-Boccia

'Level 100' pensions won't spur youth hirings-Boccia

 
Milan
Berlusconi Publitalia probe shelved

Berlusconi Publitalia probe shelved

 
Rome
Growth forecasts too optimistic - Boccia

Growth forecasts too optimistic - Boccia

 
Rome
Academic qualifications not under review - minister

Academic qualifications not under review - minister

 
Rome
Baudo, Rovazzi team up to present Young Sanremo

Baudo, Rovazzi team up to present Young Sanremo

 
Milan
Man who took friend to die in Swiss clinic shelved

Man who took friend to die in Swiss clinic shelved

 
Brussels
Mustn't lose EU TAV funds - French minister

Mustn't lose EU TAV funds - French minister

 
Bari
'No vax' kid spreads measles in hospital

'No vax' kid spreads measles in hospital

 
Genoa
Woman decapitated by railing after death plunge

Woman decapitated by railing after death plunge

 
Rome
Valpolicella DOC wines in China popular with women under 29

Valpolicella DOC wines in China popular with women under 29

 
Rome
Economic outlook subject to uncertainty- budget office

Economic outlook subject to uncertainty- budget office

 
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
ospedale pediatrico bari

Bari, 8 casi di morbillo in ospedale: infezioni a catena da figlio di «no vax». Regione: indagine sulle procedure

Bari, ogni giorno rubate 19 auto: seconda solo alla Bat

Bari, ogni giorno rubate 19 auto: seconda solo alla Bat

«Zero al Sud», l'incredibile risultato del federalismo

«Zero al Sud», l'incredibile risultato del federalismo

Morbillo a Bari, vaccinazioni a tappeto: «salta» il direttore dell'Ospedaletto. Si temono altri contagi

Morbillo a Bari, vaccinazioni a tappeto: «salta» il direttore dell'Ospedaletto.
7 casi collegati: 4 cugini «non vaccinati»

Bari - Città di Messina: segui la diretta

Il Bari vince con Città di Messina: ricordato tifoso laziale Sandri Foto

Morbillo a Bari, vaccinazioni a tappeto: «salta» il direttore dell'Ospedaletto. Si temono altri contagi

Morbillo a Bari, vaccinazioni a tappeto: «salta» il direttore dell'Ospedaletto.
7 casi collegati: 4 cugini «non vaccinati»

Bari, neonato di 48 giorni abbandonato in ospedale perché malato: gara di solidarietà

Bari, neonato di 48 giorni malato e abbandonato in ospedale: gara di solidarietà

Madonna del Rosario di Pompei: il quadro arriva a S.Giovanni Rotondo

Madonna del Rosario di Pompei: il quadro arriva a S.Giovanni Rotondo

Rock e beat ispirato ai Beatles: esce Now & Then, nuovo video dei salentini The Orange Grapefruit

Rock e beat ispirato ai Beatles: esce Now & Then, nuovo video dei salentini The Orange Grapefruit

Lecce, morte on. Baldassarre: familiari denunciano, disposta autopsia

Lecce, morte on. Baldassarre: familiari denunciano, disposta autopsia

Rome

Economic outlook subject to uncertainty- budget office

Parliamentary body warns about growth, bond spread, investments

Economic outlook subject to uncertainty- budget office

Rome, November 12 - Parliament's budget office (UPB) on Monday warned that the government's budget plans could be knocked off track by several factors of uncertainty. "The major public finance measures planned by the government appear to be subject to risks (weakness of the macroeconomic climate and impact of the recent evolution in interest rates)," the UPB told a parliamentary hearing in the government's budget package, "and uncertainties (the effectiveness of spending rationalization, the time to implement the 'citizenship wage' basic income and reform of the pension system, the effective realization of the values planned for investment spending)". The UPB said that, given the slowdown in the economic outlook, it confirmed its forecast of 1.1% growth this year, but added that the downside risks for 2019 had increased. It said this rendered the government's forecast of 1.5% GDP growth in 2019 "even more ambitious than previously reported". The office estimated that Italy's deficit-to-GDP ratio will climb to 2.6%, higher than the government's forecast of 2.4%, citing the impact of increases in the bond spread on the cost of serving the national debt. It also said that the government's plan to effectively lower the retirement age, allowing people to end their working lives when their age and number of years of social-security contributions reach 100, will see people have State pensions between 5-30% lower than under the current system.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati