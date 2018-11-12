2 mn give up on medical treatment due to waiting lists

'Level 100' pensions won't spur youth hirings-Boccia
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
Bari, 8 casi di morbillo in ospedale: infezioni a catena da figlio di «no vax». Regione: indagine sulle procedure
Morbillo a Bari, vaccinazioni a tappeto: «salta» il direttore dell'Ospedaletto.
7 casi collegati: 4 cugini «non vaccinati»
Morbillo a Bari, vaccinazioni a tappeto: «salta» il direttore dell'Ospedaletto.
7 casi collegati: 4 cugini «non vaccinati»
Rome
12 Novembre 2018
Rome, November 12 - Some two million people in Italy, or 3.3% of the population, give up on medical treatment because of long waiting lists, ISTAT said Monday. The statistical agency said another four million gave up because of economic reasons. The majority of those who abandon hope, it said, are "the older ones, between 45 and 64". It said there was a "significant" link between giving up and economic conditions.
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su