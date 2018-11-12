2 probed in death of former shooting champ

Trieste, November 12 - Two people have been placed under investigation in the November 8 death of former shooting champion Marianna Pepe, sources said Sunday. They are her former partner, who allegedly violently beat her on the evening before her death in front of her five-year-old daughter, and a friend who offered her shelter that same night, when she allegedly took cocaine and probably also prescription drugs that may have contributed to her death. A probe for domestic abuse was opened against the former partner, Demis Corda, Trieste prosecutors said Monday. She had reported him several times for abuse but then withdrew the charges saying he was "a good father" even though they were separated, the prosecutors said. There were no signs of violence on her body, the medical examiner said Monday. "Sudden death due to cardiorespiratory failure caused by secondary pulmonary edema and probably poly-intoxication with various substances, said the cause of death. A full autopsy will be carried out on Wednesday.