Genoa
Genoa bridge demolition to start Dec 15, end mid-2020 -Bucci

Brussels
Mustn't lose EU TAV funds - French minister

Trieste
2 probed in death of former shooting champ

Rome
Conte meets Salvini, Di Maio separately

Catanzaro
Ex-MP among 24 'Ndrangheta arrests

Rome
Soccer: Allegri wins Golden Bench

Rome
Audit Court calls for more incisive spending review

Rome
Italian contagion limited, but risk exists - ECB

Genoa
Genoa bridge demolition to start Dec 15 - Bucci

Genoa
Genoa bridge demolition to start Dec 15 - Bucci

Rome
ISTAT says 0.4% growth needed in Q4 to hit 1.2% target

ospedale pediatrico bari

Bari, 8 casi di morbillo in ospedale: infezioni a catena da figlio di «no vax». Regione: indagine sulle procedure

Bari, ogni giorno rubate 19 auto: seconda solo alla Bat

«Zero al Sud», l'incredibile risultato del federalismo

Bari - Città di Messina: segui la diretta

Il Bari vince con Città di Messina: ricordato tifoso laziale Sandri Foto

Morbillo a Bari, vaccinazioni a tappeto: «salta» il direttore dell'Ospedaletto. Si temono altri contagi

Si temono altri contagi, scatta il piano

Bari, neonato di 48 giorni abbandonato in ospedale perché malato: gara di solidarietà

Madonna del Rosario di Pompei: il quadro arriva a S.Giovanni Rotondo

Rock e beat ispirato ai Beatles: esce Now & Then, nuovo video dei salentini The Orange Grapefruit

Lecce, morte on. Baldassarre: familiari denunciano, disposta autopsia

Catanzaro

Ex-MP among 24 'Ndrangheta arrests

Centre-right pol Pino Galati nabbed in Catanzaro

Catanzaro, November 12 - Former centre-right MP Giuseppe 'Pino' Galati was among 24 people arrested in a probe into the Calabria-based 'Ndrangheta mafia on Monday. Galati was first elected with the Union of the Centre (UdC), then Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (FI) and finally with the smaller breakaway ALA group. He stood for parliament in March with the WE With Italy group but was not elected. Monday's operation, codenamed Fifth Circle of Hell, also seized 10 million euros. Twelve of those arrested were placed under house arrest while the other 12 were taken to jail. Galati was already involve din an 'Ndrangheta probe in 2016 when prosecutors asked for him to be arrested for alleged corruption aggravated by mafia methods, but a preliminary investigations judge turned them down. In the latest probe he is accused of hiring staffers on "mere clientelist premises" to boost his electoral base. Also involved in the probe is the former general manager of the Catanzaro provincial health agency, Giuseppe Perri, for alleged abuse of office along with former administrative director Giuseppe Pugliese and former emergency service head Eliseo Ciccone.

