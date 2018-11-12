Soccer: Allegri wins Golden Bench

Rome, November 12 - Massimiliano Allegri of Juventus on Monday won the Golden Bench for best coach in Serie A during the 2017-2018 season. It was his second straight Golden Bench. The award is voted on by all Serie A managers each year. Maurizio Sarri of Napoli and Simone Inzaghi of Lazio come joint second. Allegri last year led the Bianconeri to their seventh straight scudetto and his fourth. The first three came under former Italy and Chelsea boss Antonio Conte. Juve are top of the table and gunning for a new record eight straight title, and have higher Champions League ambitions having engaged Cristiano Ronaldo. "The goal is the eighth scudetto and then this blessed Champions League," said Allegri. "Let's see if we have a touch of luck on our side."