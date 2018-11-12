Conte meets Salvini, Di Maio separately

Rome, November 12 - Premier Giuseppe Conte had separate informal meetings on Monday with his two deputy premiers, Interior Minister Matteo Salvini and Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio, sources said. There had been reports that the three government bigwigs plus Economy Minister Giovanni Tria were going to meet together on Monday. But that encounter is now expected to take place on Tuesday when Conte returns from the conference on Libya that Italy is hosting in Palermo, the sources said. On Tuesday the government is set to reply to the European Commission's demand that it change its budget plan for 2019. Salvini said that his meeting with Conte was "positive". He said he has assessed the situation "regarding Libya and the budget, in view of the sending of the letter" of reply to Brussels with the premier.