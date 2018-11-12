Audit Court calls for more incisive spending review

Rome, November 12 - Italy's Audit Court on Monday called on the government to beef up an ongoing review of public spending. "More incisive action on the rationalization of expenditure is needed," the State auditor told a parliamentary hearing on the government's budget plan for 2019. It said this should feature the "preventative identification of areas of inefficiency and ineffectiveness to intervene on with targeted cuts". It said the the "planned savings and (financial) coverage" in the budget focus "above all on changes, reprogramming or reductions in funding allocations that have not yet started, repeating decisions of the past".