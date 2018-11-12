Italian contagion limited, but risk exists - ECB

Rome, November 12 - European Central Bank Luis De Guindos said Monday that contagion of instability stemming from Italy "has been limited up to now" while adding that "it remains a possibility". "Italy is the most important case at the moment, given the level of its debt and the political tension about the government's budget plan," De Guindos added. "The strong reactions of the markets to political events have sparked new concerns about the connection between banks and sovereign debt in some parts of Europe. "This is at the base of our request for fiscal discipline and respect of the (EU budget) rules".