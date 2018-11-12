Genoa bridge demolition to start Dec 15 - Bucci

Genoa, November 12 - Genoa Mayor Marco Bucci said Monday that the demolition of what is left of the Morandi bridge, so a new viaduct crossing the northern city can be built, will start on December 15. A huge section of the bridge collapsed in August in a disaster that claimed 43 lives. "My plan foresees the start of the demolition work on December 15," Bucci, who is also the commissioner for the construction of the new viaduct, told SkyTg24. "We have a project that foresees that dispatch of the invitation letters, the elaboration of the data and the selection of the project by the end of November. "The work will start as soon as the sequester of site (by investigators) is lifted. "As soon as we have selected the project, we will immediately send it to the prosecutor and the preliminary investigations judge in order to include their observations in the project and get started".