Genoa bridge demolition to start Dec 15 - Bucci

Genoa
Rome
Rome
Rome
Palermo
Genoa
Brussels
Trieste
Rome
Catanzaro
Rome
ospedale pediatrico bari

Bari, 8 casi di morbillo in ospedale: infezioni a catena da figlio di «no vax». Regione: indagine sulle procedure

Bari, ogni giorno rubate 19 auto: seconda solo alla Bat

«Zero al Sud», l'incredibile risultato del federalismo

Bari - Città di Messina: segui la diretta

Morbillo a Bari, vaccinazioni a tappeto: «salta» il direttore dell'Ospedaletto. Si temono altri contagi

Morbillo a Bari, vaccinazioni a tappeto: «salta» il direttore dell'Ospedaletto. Si temono altri contagi
Si temono altri contagi, scatta il piano

Morbillo a Bari, vaccinazioni a tappeto: «salta» il direttore dell'Ospedaletto. Si temono altri contagi
Si temono altri contagi, scatta il piano

Bari, neonato di 48 giorni abbandonato in ospedale perché malato: gara di solidarietà

Madonna del Rosario di Pompei: il quadro arriva a S.Giovanni Rotondo

Rock e beat ispirato ai Beatles: esce Now & Then, nuovo video dei salentini The Orange Grapefruit

Lecce, morte on. Baldassarre: familiari denunciano, disposta autopsia

Genoa

Work will commence when sequester of site lifted says mayor

Genoa, November 12 - Genoa Mayor Marco Bucci said Monday that the demolition of what is left of the Morandi bridge, so a new viaduct crossing the northern city can be built, will start on December 15. A huge section of the bridge collapsed in August in a disaster that claimed 43 lives. "My plan foresees the start of the demolition work on December 15," Bucci, who is also the commissioner for the construction of the new viaduct, told SkyTg24. "We have a project that foresees that dispatch of the invitation letters, the elaboration of the data and the selection of the project by the end of November. "The work will start as soon as the sequester of site (by investigators) is lifted. "As soon as we have selected the project, we will immediately send it to the prosecutor and the preliminary investigations judge in order to include their observations in the project and get started".

