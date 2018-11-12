ISTAT says 0.4% growth needed in Q4 to hit 1.2% target

Rome, November 12 - National statistics agency ISTAT said Monday that the Italian economy will have to grow by 0.4% in the fourth quarter to hit the target of GDP growth of 1.2% this year in the government's DEF economic blueprint. ISTAT's Maurizio Franzini made the assertion in a Lower House hearing on the government's 2019 budget plan. He pointed out that Italy's GDP was flat in the third quarter with respect to the second and said that the statistics agency's index on the economic outlook had recently dropped, suggesting the weak economic activity will continue. Franzini said the agency confirmed its estimate that Italy's deficit was 2.4% of GDP in 2017, with a debt-to-GDP ratio of 131.2%. He said that ISTAT was sticking by the economic forecasts given in a previous parliamentary hearing on the DEF. But he he added that changes in the economic outlook could influence the figures for the public finances, in a marginal way in 2018 and in a more tangible way for the coming years.