Roman pusher arrested over teen's rape, homicide

Rome, November 11 - A 36-year-old Roman and alleged pusher has been arrested by police in the capital in relation to the homicide probe into the death of last month of 16-year-old Desirée Mariottini, sources said Sunday. The girl was allegedly drugged up, gang-raped and left to die in an abandoned building used as a drugs den in Rome's San Lorenzo district last month in a case that shocked the nation. The suspect, named as Marco Mancini, was also detained for allegedly selling drugs, including mixes containing Quetiapine, with minors suspected of being among his clients, the sources said. It has not been ruled out that he may have given Mariottini the drugs that killer her. During a search, 12 doses of cocaine and various forms of psychiatric medicine were seized from the suspect, the sources said. Four African men, including two Senegalese drug pushers, a Nigerian and a Ghanian, were also arrested in relation to the case.