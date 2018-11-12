Lunedì 12 Novembre 2018 | 13:42

Rome
Italian contagion limited, but risk exists - ECB

Genoa
Genoa bridge demolition to start Dec 15 - Bucci

Genoa
Rome
ISTAT says 0.4% growth needed in Q4 to hit 1.2% target

Rome
Soccer: Juventus march on with 2-0 win at Milan

Rome
Libya summit: seeking Sarraj, Haftar compromise -Conte

Rome
Rome transport-company referendum fails to reach quorum

Rome
ANAS stronger after Armani's stint

Milan
We could block EU activities says Salvini

Rome
Roman pusher arrested over teen's rape, homicide

Rome
ospedale pediatrico bari

Bari, 8 casi di morbillo in ospedale: infezioni a catena da figlio di «no vax». Regione: indagine sulle procedure

Bari, ogni giorno rubate 19 auto: seconda solo alla Bat

«Zero al Sud», l'incredibile risultato del federalismo

Bari - Città di Messina: segui la diretta

Morbillo a Bari, vaccinazioni a tappeto: «salta» il direttore dell'Ospedaletto. Si temono altri contagi

Si temono altri contagi, scatta il piano

Morbillo a Bari, osservatorio: «Nessuna epidemia»

Bari, neonato di 48 giorni abbandonato in ospedale perché malato: gara di solidarietà

Berlusconi al congresso di Forza Italia Giovani

Bari - Città di Messina: segui la diretta

Genoa

Work will commence when sequester of site lifted says mayor

Genoa, November 12 - Genoa Mayor Marco Bucci said Monday that the demolition of what is left of the Morandi bridge, so a new viaduct crossing the northern city can be built, will start on December 15. A huge section of the bridge collapsed in August in a disaster that claimed 43 lives. "My plan foresees the start of the demolition work on December 15," Bucci, who is also the commissioner for the construction of the new viaduct, told SkyTg24. "We have a project that foresees that dispatch of the invitation letters, the elaboration of the data and the selection of the project by the end of November. "The work will start as soon as the sequester of site (by investigators) is lifted. "As soon as we have selected the project, we will immediately send it to the prosecutor and the preliminary investigations judge in order to include their observations in the project and get started".

